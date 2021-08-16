Montgomery County Parks and Recreation announces Wade Bourne Nature Center to reopen, Tuesday

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will reopen the Wade Bourne Nature Center to the public on Tuesday, August 17th. The Center initially closed July 28th due to a failure with the HVAC system.

The expectation was for the system to be down for seven days at most. Due to a backorder on parts, the closure lasted much longer than anticipated, pushing the time frame from seven to 20 days.

Wade Bourne Nature Center is open Tuesday through Fridays, from 10:00am to 5:00pm, and Saturdays, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The Center offers an interactive area for kids and adults to learn about the wildlife indigenous to Montgomery County as well as information about the legacy of nationally recognized journalist and conservationist, Wade Bourne.

For information about the Wade Bourne Nature Center visit, www.mcgtn.org/parks/wade-bourne-nature-center

While at Rotary Park, visitors can also enjoy the trails, playgrounds, pavilions, horseshoe pits, and disc golf.

For information about Montgomery County Parks please visit www.mcgtn.org/parks

Sections

Topics