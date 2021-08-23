|
Clarksville Police work Multi Vehicle Crash at Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ringgold Road
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Officers are currently investigating a multi vehicle crash and working to reopen the road at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ringgold Road. There is one lane open in each direction.
Currently, there is only one lane open for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic.
The public is asked to find an alternate route if possible until Officer and other Emergency Services can get the road to reopen.
