Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police work Multi Vehicle Crash at Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ringgold Road

August 23, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Officers are currently investigating a multi vehicle crash and working to reopen the road at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ringgold Road. There is one lane open in each direction.

Currently, there is only one lane open for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic.

The public is asked to find an alternate route if possible until Officer and other Emergency Services can get the road to reopen.

Clarksville Police are working Multi Vehicle Crash at Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ringgold Road


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives