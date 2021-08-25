Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated two new homes in Clarksville this weekend

Clarksville, TN – Rain could not put a damper on the dedication of two new Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County homes this past weekend in Clarksville.

The homes of Willie and Yolanda Pridgen and Ivory Joe Hayes were dedicated in a dual ceremony on Richardson Street, which is the site of one other completed Habitat home and two additional homes under construction, for a total of five homes in a row.

These families completed hundreds of hours of sweat equity to be eligible to purchase a home through the Habitat for Humanity homeownership program.

“Thanks to our partner families Ivory Joe Hayes and Willie and Yolanda Pridgen. You have honored us with your partnership and through your hard work have earned these homes,” Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Executive Director Rob Selkow said.

“As you make your monthly mortgage payment, you will make it possible for future families to live and thrive in a Habitat home,” stated Selkow.

Construction of the home of the Pridgens was fully funded by a generous grant from the Clarksville Association of Realtors S.O.S. Foundation.

Volunteers from the organization also spent countless hours helping with construction and beautification projects at the building site. The Bible Bros, a group of local realtors/builders, volunteered to build the home.

Reda Home Builders constructed the home of Ivory Joe Hayes, and the build was funded by revenue generated by the Clarksville ReStore.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

