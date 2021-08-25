Ginna Holleman named New Chairman of Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is pleased to announce Ginna Holleman as the Chairman of the Board for the 2021-2022 term. Holleman is Senior Vice President of Marketing at Fortera Credit Union and President of the Fortera Foundation with an extensive history of commitment in both the private and non-profit sectors.

She has been a Clarksville-Montgomery County resident for over 30 years and is actively involved in the economic development of the community through her professional and volunteer efforts, previously serving as Clarksville Visitor Bureau Chair Board (CVB) Chair for the 2020-2021 term.

Holleman also has a passion for non-profit and esteemed commitment to the prosperity of our community, formerly serving as chief executive officer of United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region. She is an alumnus of Austin Peay State University, a graduate of Leadership Clarksville, Leadership CMCSS, and Leadership Middle Tennessee.

Also serving on the Economic Development Board Executive Committee for the July 2020-July2021 term are Paul Turner, EDC Chair-Elect and Chamber of Commerce Chair; Todd Harvey, EDC Secretary-Treasurer and IDB Secretary-Treasurer; Khandra Smalley, Industrial Development Board Chair; Don Jenkins, IDB Chair-Elect; Mark Kelly Chamber of Commerce Chair-Elect; Keith Bennett, Chamber of Commerce Immediate Past-Chair; Matt Cunningham, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Chair and Joel Wallace, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Chair-Elect. Suzanne Langford, Middle Tennessee Senior Market Executive at Planters Bank, completed a term of service EDC Board of Directors, as the EDC Chair on June 30th, 2021.

The EDC is organized to develop, direct, and maintain economic development strategies to further and advance the general welfare and economic prosperity of Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area. The EDC has been jointly organized by the Industrial Development Board for Clarksville-Montgomery County, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Clarksville (Convention and Visitors Bureau).

The organization actively works to bring new industries to Clarksville, support existing businesses, and maintain our high standards of living with arts, entertainment, and hospitality.

The EDC quarterly meetings are open to the public and notice is posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall, and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at clarksvillepartnership.com/contactus/meetings.

