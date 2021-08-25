Clarksville Police Department Traffic Unit wins 1st Place in Tennessee Highway Safety Office Law Enforcement Challenge

Written by Officer Dallin Bridges

Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – Each year the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Traffic Unit submits a “Challenge Booklet” to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) Lifesaver’s Committee. The booklet contains statistics and demographic information about the department’s traffic safety programs for the previous 12-month period.

The booklet does not focus solely on citations and arrests but it includes information regarding all of the traffic safety-related programs that were implemented by the department.

The booklet is submitted in digital format and includes pictures and graphics to demonstrate how the department enforces traffic infractions, educates the public, and sponsors or attends various traffic safety awareness events throughout the year in their jurisdiction.

Sgt. Bret Nortfleet and others spent countless hours putting together the “Challenge Booklet” as a result, the THSO Lifesaver Committee judges chose CPD’s Traffic Unit as recipients of the following awards for 2021:

1st Place- THSO Law Enforcement Challenge (This means that they are the #1 Traffic Unit in the state for the 201 – 500 sworn officers’ category!)

Also noted on the judges’ score sheets were the unit’s focus on community events, Traffic Blitz and Safety Awareness focus, investigations and use of media (web, print, and broadcast), written policies regarding traffic enforcement, DUI arrests, and training.

Congratulations to all!

