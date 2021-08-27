Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library to take part in 9/11 Memorial, Museum’s Education Exhibit

Clarksville, TN – This fall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Felix G. Woodward Library is participating in “September 11th, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” Alice M. Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, said.

On September 11th, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger jets, crashing three into the Pentagon and both towers of New York City’s World Trade Center. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in rural Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in more than 2,970 deaths and the destruction of the World Trade Center.

“When the American Library Association (ALA) and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum offered this display to remember what happened 20 years ago, we knew we needed to share that historical day with our campus community,” Kristy Cunningham, APSU business librarian and co-chair of the Library Display Committee, said.

“The members of the display committee remember that day, and we realized we have a large student population that wasn’t even born yet. Remembering is important to those of us who watched the day’s events unfold on television in horror, and then seeing the unity of our country after the attacks was something we wanted to share,” Cunningham stated.

Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

“The 9/11 exhibition illustrates the Woodward Library’s commitment to providing displays on a wide range of topics, some historical and others concerning current events,” Joe Weber, director of library services, said. “We want students to see the library as more than a large computer lab with a musty collection of books, and to think of it as a place to provoke discovery and new ideas.”

In addition to the posters, the display includes photos, editorial cartoons, and books from the library collection. There is also an interactive space where visitors can write their thoughts about the 9/11 tragedy. The display is open to the public and is available to view through the end of September.

The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for Humanities.

For questions or more information on this Exhibition, please visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website or contact them at: *protected email* .

