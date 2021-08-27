Tennessee Titans last game against Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – In Week 9 of the 2020 season the Tennessee Titans hosted the Chicago Bears and won by a score of 24-17. Tennessee’s defense limited Chicago to two third-down conversions on 15 attempts and allowed the Bears to rush for just 56 yards. Tennessee’s defense limited Chicago to two third-down conversions on 15 attempts and allowed the Bears to rush for just 56 yards.

Tennessee got on the board first with an eight-play, 56-yard scoring drive and never relinquished the lead. WR A.J. Brown caught a 38-yard pass to help move the chains before K Stephen Gostkowski ultimately made a 40-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Titans extended the lead with a 91-yard scoring drive.

RB Derrick Henry carried the ball for five consecutive plays, and Brown added a 17-yard reception before he then bulldozed his way into the end zone on a 40-yard touchdown catch to make it 10-0 Tennessee.

In the third quarter with Chicago driving toward the red zone, Bears QB Nick Foles threw a short pass to Bears RB David Montgomery, but DL Jeffery Simmons forced him to fumble. CB Desmond King II scooped up the fumble and returned it for a 63-yard touchdown to extend the Titans lead, 17-0.

Chicago got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 15-play scoring drive. Bears WR Allen Robinson II contributed a 23-yard catch to help move the sticks but Chicago was halted at the Tennessee four-yard line. Bears K Cairo Santos converted a 23-yard field goal to make it a 17-3 game.

On the ensuing possession, the Tennessee Titans quickly added another touchdown. Henry broke free for a 26-yard gain, and QB Ryan Tannehill threw a 30-yard pass to TE Jonnu Smith to give the Titans a first down at the Chicago two-yard line. On the next play, Tannehill tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to Smith to put Tennessee up, 24-3.

Chicago responded on the next possession with a touchdown of their own. Robinson contributed a 27-yard catch to bring the Bears into Titans territory before Foles ultimately connected with Bears RB Ryan Nall for a six-yard touchdown.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Bears tacked on another score on an 80-yard possession.

Nall added two first-down receptions, and Robinson contributed an 11-yard first down before Foles threw an eight-yard touchdown to Bears TE Jimmy Graham. Chicago made it a one-possession game at 24-17 but could not recover an onside kick as the Titans advanced to 6-2 on the season.

Box Score

2020 Week 9: Titans 24, Bears 17

Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

1 2 3 4 Final Chicago 0 0 0 17 17 Tennessee 3 7 7 7 24

Sections

Topics