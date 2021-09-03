Fire Up Labor Day by Grilling Extreme Burgers

Palatine, IL – Nothing says sum­mer like hamburgers and hot dogs sizzling on the grill. In fact, according to the 25th annual Weber GrillWatch Survey, more than 80 percent of grill owners say that burgers are their favorite thing to grill, followed by hot dogs (75 percent).

To celebrate America’s love affair with hamburgers, brats, and other classic grilled fare, Weber Grills has released “Weber’s Big Book of Burgers”—their first cookbook dedicated to fueling America’s passion for backyard classics.

“This book is truly a start-to­finish guide to throwing the ultimate backyard bash,” says New York Times best-selling cookbook author Jamie Pur­viance. “Each of the 160 recipes features a photo and goes be­yond the burger, with fun twists on hot dogs, side dishes, and even cocktails.”

“Weber’s Big Book of Burgers” also explores famous regional favorites in its America the Burgerful section, including Santa Fe, where the green chili cheeseburger rules, to Columbia, South Carolina’s own pimento cheeseburger.

An in-depth Sausage and Hot Dog Geography section salutes regional favorites like Classic Chicago-Style Hot Dogs topped with pickled “sport” pep­pers and neon-green relish, and New York Hot Dogs with Sweet Red Onions.

Extreme Burgers

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 25 minutes Grilling Time: 6–8 minutes

4 slices thick-cut bacon

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon minced garlic Kosher salt, Freshly ground black pepper

2 ripe Hass avocados

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 pounds ground chuck (80 percent lean)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce ½ teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon onion powder

8 thin slices cheddar cheese

4 hamburger buns, split

4 leaves Boston lettuce

1 ripe beefsteak tomato, cut crosswise into 4 slices about ¹/3 inch thick

In a skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes, turning occa­sionally. Drain on paper towels.

Whisk the mayo ingredi­ents, including ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Mash the guacamole ingredi­ents, including ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Mix the ground chuck with the Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pep­per, the smoked paprika, and onion powder, and then gently form eight patties of equal size, each about ½ inch thick and a little wider than the buns.

Refrigerate the patties until ready to grill. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat (400° to 500° F). Grill the patties over direct medium-high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to medium doneness (160° F), 6 to 8 minutes, turning once.

During the last 30 seconds to 1 minute of grilling time, place a slice of cheese on each patty to melt, and toast the buns, cut side down, over direct heat.

Build each burger on a bun with garlic mayo, a lettuce leaf, a tomato slice, two pat­ties, as much guacamole as you like, a slice of bacon (torn in half) and more garlic mayo.

Serve immediately.

Learn More

For more information or to get a copy of “Weber’s Big Book of Burgers,” visit www.weber.com or www.amazon.com