American Red Cross of Tennessee announces casework phone line established to aid Flood Victims

Dickson, TN – To help people in the Middle Tennessee area whose homes were impacted by the August flooding, the American Red Cross of the Tennessee Region has developed a client casework phone line for residents to register for assistance. Clients can call 833.583.3114.

When dialing that number, you will be automatically redirected to a messaging service just for the “Middle Tennessee Floods”.

Please follow the directions to leave your name, number, e-mail address, and pre-disaster home address after the tone.

About the?American?Red?Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visitredcross.org/tennessee?or visit us on Twitter at?@RedCrossTN