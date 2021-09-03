Nashville Sounds get 5-3 win at Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – David Dahl homered and drove in three runs, and Colin Rea worked 5 1/3 solid innings on the mound on Friday night, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 5-4 victory over the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds, who never trailed, snapped a three-game skid with the win and had lost 11 of their last 12 head-to-head against the Bats.

Dustin Peterson gave the Sounds an immediate lead in the top of the first with a solo home run to center off Tommy Milone (0-1), and Mario Feliciano singled home Renato Nunez in the second to make it 2-0.

After the Bats got on the board against Rea in the bottom of the second, Dahl went to work. He smacked a double in the third to score Matt Lipka and then launched a two-run homer to right field in the fifth to make it 5-1.

Rea (1-2) faced the minimum in four of his five full innings. He yielded his final run in the sixth, giving up two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings in the win. Kyle Lobstein and Eric Yardley combined for 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings, and after the Bats rallied with two in the eighth off Chad Sobotka, Luke Barker shut the door. He finished the eighth and tossed a perfect ninth, striking out all four batters he faced and recording his ninth save.

The series continues Saturday night at 6:00pm CT. Left-hander Ethan Small (1-0, 1.08) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (56-50) opposite right-hander Michael Mariot (4-4, 3.60) for the Bats (44-61).

Post-Game Notes

David Dahl is hitting .348 (16-for-46) with two homers and seven RBIs in his first 13 games with the Sounds.

Colin Rea has combined to allow just two runs in 11 innings over his last two starts.

Luke Barker ranks 2nd in the Triple-A East in appearances (45) and T-3rd in saves (9).

Box Score

Nashville 5, Louisville 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 5 0 Louisville 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 4 6 1