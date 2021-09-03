Nashville Sounds get 5-3 win at Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – David Dahl homered and drove in three runs, and Colin Rea worked 5 1/3 solid innings on the mound on Friday night, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 5-4 victory over the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds, who never trailed, snapped a three-game skid with the win and had lost 11 of their last 12 head-to-head against the Bats.
Dustin Peterson gave the Sounds an immediate lead in the top of the first with a solo home run to center off Tommy Milone (0-1), and Mario Feliciano singled home Renato Nunez in the second to make it 2-0.
Rea (1-2) faced the minimum in four of his five full innings. He yielded his final run in the sixth, giving up two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings in the win. Kyle Lobstein and Eric Yardley combined for 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings, and after the Bats rallied with two in the eighth off Chad Sobotka, Luke Barker shut the door. He finished the eighth and tossed a perfect ninth, striking out all four batters he faced and recording his ninth save.
The series continues Saturday night at 6:00pm CT. Left-hander Ethan Small (1-0, 1.08) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (56-50) opposite right-hander Michael Mariot (4-4, 3.60) for the Bats (44-61).
Post-Game Notes
- David Dahl is hitting .348 (16-for-46) with two homers and seven RBIs in his first 13 games with the Sounds.
- Colin Rea has combined to allow just two runs in 11 innings over his last two starts.
- Luke Barker ranks 2nd in the Triple-A East in appearances (45) and T-3rd in saves (9).
Box Score
Nashville 5, Louisville 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Nashville
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Louisville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6
|1
