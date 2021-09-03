Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf rally late rally at EKU Fall Intercollegiate

Richmond, KY – It was certainly not the start envisioned by Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson, but the Govs rallied late in the second round to close strong and head into Saturday’s final round at the EKU Fall Intercollegiate with a little momentum.

The APSU Govs scuffled through much of the first two rounds at the University Club at Arlington, but a collective seven-under showing over the final five holes of Round Two leaves Austin Peay with a building block for Saturday’s final 18 holes, backing up a rough 298 with a much more manageable 287.

In just his second career appearance as a Gov, Adam Van Raden posted a strong showing with a 143 (73-70) over his first two rounds. Only an unfortunate double-bogey at No. 9 kept him out of the 60s in Friday’s second 18 holes. He also sank a first-round birdie at the 458-yard par-4 at No. 13, one of just six birdies that hole yielded on Friday.

Van Raden was bolstered by a strong debut from Reece Britt, who shot 146 (73-73) and led the APSU Govs with 26 pars in 36 holes. Micah Knisley was one shot behind Britt, aided by birdies on the 379-yard par-4 at No. 1 in both rounds. Jordan Rodriguez (78-71—149) had an even-par 35 on the front-nine in round two, and Morgan Robinson (84-83—167) rounded out the day for the Govs.

The Govs close out their stay in Richmond 8:00am CT, Saturday, with a shotgun start of Hole Nos. 13-15. Austin Peay State University will be paired with Ohio, Missouri State, and Northern Kentucky in the final round.