APSU Men’s Golf Adds Jack Lindgren to Coaching Staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key has named Jack Lindgren, who completed his collegiate playing career at Ohio Dominican last semester, the Governors’ assistant men’s golf coach.

“I am extremely excited to have Jack join our program as our assistant coach,” said Key. “His knowledge of the game and personal experience as a college golfer will bring great value to our team!”

Lindgren graduated from Ohio Dominican in May 2025 after playing two seasons on the Panthers’ golf team. In his final season at Ohio Dominican, Lindgren played in eight events for the Panthers, posting a 74.7 scoring average with five rounds under par, one top-five finish, and a pair of top-10 finishes. Lindgren’s best finish came when he shot two-under 142 and finished tied for second at the Davenport Panther Invitational.

“I am extremely excited to be coaching under Coach Key and want to thank him for the opportunity,” said Lindgren. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and helping the team reach its full potential.”

Before his time at Ohio Dominican, Lindgren attended West Virginia, where he spent time as the Vice President and President of the WVU Club Golf. Lindgren also served as the Alumni Relations Chair for Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity during his time in Morgantown, West Virginia. Lindgren began his collegiate career at Denison University, where he competed on the men’s golf team during the 2019-20 season.

During the summer of 2023, Lindgren served as the Tennessee Golf Association’s USGA Boatwright Intern, assisting TGA staff in preparing and conducting USGA Qualifiers, course ratings, and various championships across Tennessee. He also has worked as a caddie at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, and Pikewood National Golf Club in Morgantown, West Virginia.

A native of Maineville, Ohio, Lindgren graduated from West Virginia with a bachelor’s in business administration in December 2023 before earning a master’s in business administration from Ohio Dominican in May 2025.

