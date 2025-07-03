City of Clarksville Announces July 4th Holiday Office Closure

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Friday, July 4th, 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

Public safety departments will be on duty as usual on Friday, and all essential city services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation recreation centers, as well as Fort Defiance, will be closed Friday, July 4th. Pools and golf courses will remain open to the public.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Monday, July 7th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be closed as well. No regular bus service will run on July 4th. Normal route service will resume Saturday, July 5th.

Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Friday.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and online bill payment feature, will be operational.

Drive-up Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and 2215 Madison St., and in-store Kiosks are available at the Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Friday. In the event of a power outage, customers can text OUT to 85700 for assistance. For broadband service issues, bill payments and all other inquiries, please visit cdelightband.com or call 931-648-8151.