News

Montgomery County Government Offices Closed July 4th, Early Closure July 3rd for Independence Day

By News Staff
Montgomery County Government Observes Independence Day with Office Closures

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices will be closed on Friday, July 4th, 2025 in observance of the Fourth of July Independence Holiday.

Montgomery County partners with the City of Clarksville to host the Independence Day Celebration, happening on July 3rd at Liberty Park. With over 10,000 residents expected to attend, to help reduce traffic, County offices will close at noon on July 3rd.

All County offices will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, July 7th.

Wishing everyone a safe and joyful Independence Day as we celebrate our great nation.

For information on Montgomery County Government and services offered online, visit mcgtn.org.

City of Clarksville Announces July 4th Holiday Office Closure
Tennessee Highway Patrol Competes for Title of America's Best-Looking Cruiser
