Clarksville Police Department investigates Vehicle Burglaries, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on September 1st, 2021. The suspects target unattended vehicles at athletic facilities and parks.

In each incident, the victims had their handbag / purse sitting in the seat, which could be clearly seen when looking inside their vehicle.

The suspected vehicle is a White GMC Terrain driven by a (Black/Male).

The Clarksville Police would like to remind everyone to “Park Smart”, by locking your vehicle, securing your valuables (out of sight or in the trunk) and taking your keys with you.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591