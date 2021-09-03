65.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigates Vehicle Burglaries, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Vehicle Burglaries, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

News Staff
By News Staff
The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the person in this photo for vehicle burglaries in Clarksville. The suspect's vehicle is a White GMC Terrain.
The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the person in this photo for vehicle burglaries in Clarksville. The suspect's vehicle is a White GMC Terrain.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on September 1st, 2021. The suspects target unattended vehicles at athletic facilities and parks.

In each incident, the victims had their handbag / purse sitting in the seat, which could be clearly seen when looking inside their vehicle.

The suspected vehicle is a White GMC Terrain driven by a (Black/Male).

The Clarksville Police would like to remind everyone to “Park Smart”, by locking your vehicle, securing your valuables (out of sight or in the trunk) and taking your keys with you.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Park Smart
Park Smart

Previous articleAPSU Soccer gets 2-1 win at Chattanooga
Next articleNashville Sounds get 5-3 win at Louisville Bats
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online