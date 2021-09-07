Clarksville’s Riverfest Celebration kicks off this week

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival, brought to you by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, takes place this week, Thursday, September 9th through Saturday, September 11th, 2021.

The 33rd annual Riverfest is expected to bring over 30,000 people to the RiverWalk at McGregor Park and the banks of the Cumberland River. Riverfest is a celebration of ars and recreation. There will be music, art, inflatables, family events, and a whole lot more.

The weather for the 2021 Riverfest will be absolutely perfect. The highs are expected to be in the upper 80’s with a slight cooling breeze. At night, the temperature will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a calm wind. A light jacket or something to cover the arms would be highly recommended.

Riverfest starts Thursday, September 9th with the Juried Art Show which starts at 5:00pm and goes until 7:00pm.

The art show showcases the work of local professionals, amateurs, and aspiring artists in three divisions: professional, amateur, and youth.

Categories for all divisions are Photography, Painting (includes acrylic, oil, and watercolor), Drawing, Digital Art, Graphics and Printmaking, 2D and 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural), Fiber Arts, Animation, 3D Categories: Sculpture, Wood, Ceramic, Glass, Jewelry, and Metalworks.

The Riverfest Juried Art Show is held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center located in Liberty Park at 8 Champions Way.

Music and events at Riverfest kick off Friday night, September 10th on the RiverWalk at McGregor Park. Everything gets started at 5:00pm and goes until 10:00pm.

Riverfest starts Saturday, September 11th at 11:00am and runs until 11:00pm.

The annual Riverfest Cardboard Boat Regatta sponsored by Water Dogs Scuba & Safety LLC will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday at the McGregor Park Boat Ramp.

Teams build their vessels out of cardboard and race 100 yards down the Cumberland River. Awards will be presented based on boat design, boat aesthetics, team unity, costumes, and the infamous Titanic Award.

The featured performer for the 33rd annual Riverfest celebration is Generation Radio. Generation Radio is a supergroup featuring legendary musicians from Rascal Flatts, Journey, and Chicago.

Generation Radio includes these legends of Classic country and rock music:

Jay DeMarcus is a two-time Grammy Award Winner with Rascal Flatts.

Deen Castronovo is the former lead singer and drummer for Journey.

Jason Scheff was the lead vocalist and bass player for the multi-platinum band Chicago for more than 30 years.

Renowned session players and sidemen Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton round out the lineup.

There will be a number of performers, groups, and entertainers on the Riverfest stages Friday and Saturday.

With beautiful weather and a great lineup of music and events. this year’s Riverfest Celebration is shaping up to be the best one yet.

McGregor Park is located at 640 North Riverside Drive in Clarksville Tennessee.

About Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival

Admission and entertainment at the Festival are free and open to the public.

