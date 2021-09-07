Here’s How to Make Buttermilk Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Merced, CA – Side dishes are often the best part of a meal, and mashed potatoes are among the top contenders. Here’s a very simple take on that old favorite with a modern twist—mashed California sweet potatoes with buttermilk and fresh herbs.

The buttermilk provides a hint of tang and the herbs add brightness, making this a versatile dish that offsets a heavy winter meal yet pairs perfectly with lighter springtime or summer fare. Plus, California sweet potatoes are a nice change of pace from regular mashed potatoes—and with more fiber.

Buttermilk Mashed California Sweetpotatoes are easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner and perfectly elegant for company and special occasions throughout the year.

Easy-to-Make Buttermilk Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Fresh Herbs

Serves 6 to 8

2 1/2 lb orange or yellow-white fleshed sweet potatoes, or a combination, peeled and cut into 1-in chunks

4 T butter

3/4 c buttermilk (see note)

1 T chopped fresh cilantro

1 T chopped fresh dill

1 T chopped fresh parsley

2 tsp chopped fresh mint

1 tsp salt, or more to taste

1 tsp pepper, or more to taste

Place sweet potatoes in a large saucepan or small stockpot, cover with water by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer; continue to cook until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain sweet potatoes; return to saucepan. Add butter and mash. Add buttermilk, cilantro, dill, parsley, mint, salt, and pepper. Add more salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Note: If you prefer, substitute plain yogurt, sour cream, milk, half and half, or cream for the buttermilk.

