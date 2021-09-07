73.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeArts/LeisureHere's How to Make Buttermilk Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Arts/Leisure

Here’s How to Make Buttermilk Mashed Sweet Potatoes

By Mark Haynes
Buttermilk Mashed California Sweet Potatoes are easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner and perfectly elegant for company and special occasions throughout the year.
Buttermilk Mashed California Sweet Potatoes are easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner and perfectly elegant for company and special occasions throughout the year.

Cooking CornerMerced, CA – Side dishes are often the best part of a meal, and mashed potatoes are among the top contenders. Here’s a very simple take on that old favorite with a modern twist—mashed California sweet potatoes with buttermilk and fresh herbs.

The buttermilk provides a hint of tang and the herbs add brightness, making this a versatile dish that offsets a heavy winter meal yet pairs perfectly with lighter springtime or summer fare. Plus, California sweet potatoes are a nice change of pace from regular mashed potatoes—and with more fiber.

Buttermilk Mashed California Sweetpotatoes are easy enough to make for a weeknight dinner and perfectly elegant for company and special occasions throughout the year.

Easy-to-Make Buttermilk Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Fresh Herbs

Serves 6 to 8

2 1/2 lb orange or yellow-white fleshed sweet potatoes, or a combination, peeled and cut into 1-in chunks
4 T butter
3/4 c buttermilk (see note)
1 T chopped fresh cilantro
1 T chopped fresh dill
1 T chopped fresh parsley
2 tsp chopped fresh mint
1 tsp salt, or more to taste
1 tsp pepper, or more to taste

Place sweet potatoes in a large saucepan or small stockpot, cover with water by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer; continue to cook until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain sweet potatoes; return to saucepan. Add butter and mash. Add buttermilk, cilantro, dill, parsley, mint, salt, and pepper. Add more salt and pepper to taste and serve.


Note: If you prefer, substitute plain yogurt, sour cream, milk, half and half, or cream for the buttermilk.

Learn More

For further facts, tips and recipes visit www.casweetpotatoes.com

Previous articleClarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, September 6th
Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online