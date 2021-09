Clarksville, TN – Early this morning, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) were called to the scene of a fatality crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. and Athletic Boulevard.

Clarksville Police have identified the victim from the fatal accident crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard as Jonathan Gatewood (Black/Male) 47 years old, next of kin notifications have been made.