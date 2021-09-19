Tennessee Unemployment Rate drops for Third Straight Month

Nashville, TN – As Tennessee’s economy continues to rebound, the state has experienced three consecutive months of lower unemployment, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for August came in at 4.6%, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than July’s revised rate of 4.7%. June’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

Unemployment across the state last month was 3.5 percentage points lower than it was in August 2020.

Employers brought an additional 4,400 employees into the workforce between July and August. The manufacturing sector had the largest increase in employment, followed by the mining/logging/construction sector, and then the government sector.

Between August 2020 and August 2021, employers across Tennessee increased the state’s workforce by 121,600 jobs. The professional/business services sector accounted for the largest percentage of that growth. The leisure/hospitality sector added the second-largest number of jobs, followed by the trade/transportation/utilities sector.

The unemployment situation also improved throughout the nation in August. The seasonally adjusted rate for the United States dropped 0.2 of a percentage point from 5.4% to 5.2%. The latest rate is down 3.2 percentage points from this time last year.

TDLWD has compiled a complete analysis of the August 2021 statewide unemployment data. You can find that report here.

As Keep TN Working Week continues across the state, with scheduled job fairs, unemployed Tennesseans can also find work, online, at www.Jobs4TN.gov. The site currently has more than 430,000 open positions posted.

The state is ready to help job seekers become TN Work Ready, so that they have the tools needed to find meaningful employment and reenter Tennessee’s workforce. They can start their journey by reviewing what assistance is available to them at www.TNWorkReady.com.