American Red Cross of Tennessee releases Flood Response Update, September 19th

Waverly, TN – American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee and the nation continue to help those in Houston County, Hickman County, Humphreys County, and Dickson County following catastrophic flooding on August 21st.

The area received up to 17 inches of rain in 12 hours and is being called a historic flooding event in Tennessee history with the tragic loss of life and more than 700 homes considered as destroyed or suffering major destruction.

The Red Cross is working beside community partners to help residents and link them to partner agencies who can help on the long road to recovery.

To help people in the Middle Tennessee area whose homes were affected by the August flooding, the American Red Cross of the Tennessee Region has developed a client casework phone line for residents to register for assistance. Clients can call 833.583.3114.

When dialing that number, you will be automatically redirected to a messaging service just for the “Middle Tennessee Floods”. Please follow the directions to leave your name, number, e-mail address, and pre-disaster home address after the tone.

Since August 21st, the American Red Cross has provided the Communities With

More than 1,800 overnight stays in emergency shelters and hotel lodgings.

Some 7,250 critical relief items.

More than 22,000 meals and snacks.

Nearly 3,000 contacts with people to supply emotional support, health services, and spiritual care. This includes the support to help residents replace their prescription medication and eyeglasses that may have been lost in their rush to escape the floodwaters.

Financial assistance to 458 households to help families replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs, or support any other immediate needs.

200+ trained disaster volunteers to support relief efforts both in person and virtually

Help is Still Available

Disasters are upsetting experiences for everyone involved. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help.? ?

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1.800.985.5990.

Emergency App

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters, and expert advice on what to do after a disaster. The Emergency App is available for free in-app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or going to?redcross.org/apps.

If you are interested in learning about volunteering with the?Red Cross, check out RedCross.org/Tennessee or call 1-800 Red Cross. Visit?redcross.org/flood?for full flood safety information.

About the?American?Red?Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visitredcross.org/tennessee?or visit us on Twitter at?@RedCrossTN.