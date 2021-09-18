Senator Marsha Blackburn responds to Classified Briefing with General Austin Miller

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), along with her colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee, held a press conference following a classified Committee briefing with General Austin Miller, the last Commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.
Tennesseans Are Stunned By The Joe Biden Administration’s Failure
The American People Deserve The Truth
“Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss from the Knoxville area, we lost him as one of the 13. We also remember the 18 that are injured and will have lifelong injuries that they bear from the attack there at the airport. So today is a good start on figuring out exactly what happened, making certain that something like this never happens again, and that the United States government never stands in a position where our enemies do not fear us and our allies do not know that they can trust us.”