Nashville Sounds hold off Gwinnett Stripers for 6-4 Win

Lawrenceville, GA – Keston Hiura and Tyrone Taylor each had three hits, and the Nashville Sounds never trailed on Saturday night, beating the Gwinnett Stripers 6-4 at Coolray Field.

The Sounds have won seven of their last 10 games overall, and manager Rick Sweet notched the 2,094th win of his career, putting him into a tie for 10th all-time in minor league managerial victories.

Taylor and Hiura each singled in the first inning, with Hiura driving in a run as part of a two-run frame against Kyle Muller (5-3). After Gwinnett got a run back in the bottom half against Alec Bettinger, Taylor launched a sacrifice fly to deep right field in the second to score Mario Feliciano for a 3-1 lead. Jamie Westbrook scored on a passed ball in the third to help chase Muller, and then Taylor doubled in the fourth off Connor Johnstone and scored on a single by Dustin Peterson to make it 5-1.

Bettinger gave up one run in four innings in a no-decision, and Gwinnett managed two runs in the fifth against Patrick Weigel to cut it to 5-3. But Taylor answered in the sixth, drilling a 3-1 pitch to right field to plate Matt Lipka.

Taylor and Hiura combined to go 6-for-7 with three runs batted in. Gwinnett’s final run came in the seventh against Hoby Milner, who then combined with Chad Sobotka and Luke Barker to retire the final eight Gwinnett hitters in order. Eric Yardley (4-1) got the win, and Barker posted his 12th save.

The five-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 12:05on CT. The Sounds (62-55) have yet to announce their starting pitcher. Right-hander Kyle Wright (8-5, 3.60) is scheduled for Gwinnett (67-51).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang went 1-for-3 with one walk and has reached base safely in 17 games in a row…he owns a .420 on-base percentage during the streak.

Rick Sweet’s 2,094 th career managerial win ties him with Lefty O’Doul (’35-’57) for 10 th all-time in minor league history.

career managerial win ties him with Lefty O’Doul (’35-’57) for 10 all-time in minor league history. The Sounds are 18-10 against Gwinnett this season…Saturday was the 18th time in 28 games in the season series the game was decided by two runs or less, and the Sounds are 12-6 in those.

Box Score

Nashville 6, Gwinnett 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 11 0 Gwinnett 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 4 8 2