APSU Volleyball rallies from two sets down to defeat Ohio

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team picked up their first win of the WKU Volleyball Invitational in stunning comeback fashion with a five-set victory over Ohio (22-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-11).

The Governors dropped their first two sets against the Bobcats, but a comeback bid led by outside hitter Kaylah Jackson led the Govs to their first win of the tournament.

The Govs won their first set of the weekend in a commanding 25-14 fashion, led by a strong .481 attack percentage and four Tegan Seyring kills.

After evening the score with a 25-19 fourth set, the Govs finished the fifth on a 5-1 run to cap off the comeback victory.

Set-by-Set Recap APSU vs. Ohio

Austin Peay State University trailed Ohio 21-17 down the stretch in the first set, but a kill by junior Mikayla Powell followed by a pair of Bobcat attack errors cut the deficit to one and forced OU to call their second timeout. Out of the break, the Bobcats fended off the APSU Govs’ comeback bid with a 4-2 run, winning the set 25-22.

The APSU defense had no answer for the Bobcats in the third set, surrendering a .406 attack percentage and trailing by two sets.

With their backs against the wall and facing a potential third-straight sweep in the tournament, the Govs came to life on both ends of the court, firing at a .481 mark and taking their first set of the weekend 25-14.

The Govs carried momentum from their third-set victory into the fourth and did not allow the Bobcats to lead at any point, taking the set 25-19.

In the decisive set, sophomore outside hitter Kaylah Jackson paced the team with 5 kills as the APSU Govs completed their comeback from down 0-2 to come away with their first win of the WKU Volleyball Invitational.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

With the nonconference season and a five-week road trip coming to a close, the Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team is set to host reigning Ohio Valley Conference champions Morehead State, on September 24th and 25th at 6:00pm and 2:00pm. respectively.

Box Score

