Nashville Sounds score Seven Runs in Fifth Inning to seal win against Columbus Clippers, 9-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put up seven runs in the fifth inning to lead them to a 9-2 win over the Columbus Clippers Saturday night at First Horizon Park.
After Keston Hiura gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth, Nashville mustered five hits in the seven-run fifth. Tim Lopes and Matt Lipka each brought home a run with singles to give the Sounds a 3-0 advantage. Nashville’s lead was extended to 7-0 as David Dahl and David Fry both drove in two runs with a double. Fry then came in to score on a single from Troy Stokes Jr., giving the Sounds an 8-0 lead.
Mario Feliciano tacked on another run for Nashville in the eighth, driving a sacrifice fly to center to make it 9-2, Sounds.
Nashville starting pitcher Alec Bettinger picked up his third win of the season. The right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on three hits.
The finale of the five-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Victor Castaneda (0-1, 2.25) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Cody Morris (2-1, 1.69) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.
Post-Game Notes
- Nashville has won seven of their last eight games overall and eight of their last 10 at First Horizon Park…they are now 40-24 on the season at home.
- The Sounds are now 4-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch, tied for the best record.
- Keston Hiura has three home runs in his last seven games.
- Nashville scored at least seven runs in an inning for the first time since August 22nd (8, 1st inning, at Memphis).
- Alec Bettinger is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA (9 ER/26.2 IP) his last five starts.
Box Score
Columbus 2, Nashville 9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|X
|9
|7
|0
