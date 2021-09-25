57.5 F
Sports

Nashville Sounds score Seven Runs in Fifth Inning to seal win against Columbus Clippers, 9-2

By News Staff
Nashville Sounds Score Seven Runs in Pivotal Fifth Inning for 9-2 win over Columbus Clippers at First Horizon Park Saturday night. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put up seven runs in the fifth inning to lead them to a 9-2 win over the Columbus Clippers Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

After Keston Hiura gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth, Nashville mustered five hits in the seven-run fifth. Tim Lopes and Matt Lipka each brought home a run with singles to give the Sounds a 3-0 advantage. Nashville’s lead was extended to 7-0 as David Dahl and David Fry both drove in two runs with a double. Fry then came in to score on a single from Troy Stokes Jr., giving the Sounds an 8-0 lead.

Columbus managed to put a run on the board in the sixth and the eighth, cutting the lead to 8-2.

Mario Feliciano tacked on another run for Nashville in the eighth, driving a sacrifice fly to center to make it 9-2, Sounds.

Nashville starting pitcher Alec Bettinger picked up his third win of the season. The right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on three hits.

The finale of the five-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Victor Castaneda (0-1, 2.25) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Cody Morris (2-1, 1.69) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.

Post-Game Notes

  • Nashville has won seven of their last eight games overall and eight of their last 10 at First Horizon Park…they are now 40-24 on the season at home.
  • The Sounds are now 4-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch, tied for the best record.
  • Keston Hiura has three home runs in his last seven games.
  • Nashville scored at least seven runs in an inning for the first time since August 22nd (8, 1st inning, at Memphis).
  • Alec Bettinger is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA (9 ER/26.2 IP) his last five starts.

Box Score

Columbus 2, Nashville 9

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 7 2
Nashville 0 0 0 1 7 0 0 1 X 9 7 0

 


The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .­­

