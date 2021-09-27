American Red Cross reports Blood Supply Shortage

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is experiencing emergency blood and platelet shortage. A sharp drop in blood donor turnout has contributed to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years, and donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to help meet the needs of patients this fall.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give through September 30th will receive a limited-edition, football-inspired Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.* Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5.00 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Terms and conditions apply.