American Red Cross reports Blood Supply Shortage

Lowest Post-Summer Blood Supply since 2015

American Red Cross blood donation center with wide spaced beds for social distancing. (Dennis Drenner, American Red Cross)
American Red Cross blood donation center with wide spaced beds for social distancing. (Dennis Drenner, American Red Cross)

American Red CrossNashville, TN – The American Red Cross is experiencing emergency blood and platelet shortage. A sharp drop in blood donor turnout has contributed to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years, and donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to help meet the needs of patients this fall.  

As a thank-you, all those who come to give through September 30th will receive a limited-edition, football-inspired Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.* Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5.00 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**  

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Terms and conditions apply.

