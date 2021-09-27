APSU this Week: Honoring Latino Military Heroes event coming on Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, the Latino Community Resource Center (LCRC) and the Military Student Center will host the second annual Honoring Latino Military Heroes event – a part of Latinx Heritage Month – at 3:00pm-4:00pm in the Morgan University Center (MUC) Ballroom.

The event is free and open to the public.

Latinx Heritage Month events have been ongoing at Austin Peay since mid-September and continue through October 15th.

Also happening this week is El Centro After Hours at 5:00pm Tuesday, September 28th; Aventura Cultural: Huichol Yarn Art from 11:00am-2:00pm Thursday, September 30th, at the LCRC, Room 115 in the MUC; and FAFSA one-on-one assistance at noon Friday, October 1st, in the LCRC.

The New Gallery to open ‘Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters’ exhibit

The New Gallery will present “Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters” – an exhibition of new works by APSU Art + Design faculty member Wansoo Kim – from September 27th to October 22nd.

A reception and gallery talk is scheduled for noon-1:30pm October 7th with a gallery talk at 12:15pm at The New Gallery. The exhibit also will be included during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm October 7th, during which Kim will give an artist lecture at 6:00pm in the APSU Art + Design building, Room 120.

This new series of works, “Table Monsters,” is an assemblage of recognizable and unidentifiable elements intended to evoke an environment where realism and surrealism coexist. Through both distant interaction with the works and personal closer examination, the viewer’s accessibility to the space and experience is restricted. By creating this experience for the viewer, Kim proposes to question our perceptions, our beliefs, our ignorance, and our awareness.

The exhibit and exhibit events are free and open to the public.

APSU Theatre and Dance to present ‘The Wolves’

The APSU Department of Theatre and Dance will present Sarah Delappe’s “The Wolves,” on September 30th-October 2nd at 7:30pm and October 2nd-3rd at 2:00pm in the Trahern Theater. Tickets are available at www.onthestage.tickets/austin-peay-state-university?patronView=1.

APSU Scholarship 5K: Run for the Govs coming October 2nd

The 2021 Austin Peay State University annual Scholarship 5K Run will take place on Saturday, October 2nd at 8:30am, at Emerald Hill, home of the Austin Peay State University National Alumni Association (NAA). Registration will open at 7:00am.

Participants can choose to run in-person on the day of the race at Emerald Hill or virtually on a course of their choosing.

The course at the Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill is 3.1 miles long and certified by the USA Track & Field (TN21012MS). Virtual 5K participants must complete their run between September 2nd and October 2nd by 4:00pm.

Registration fees for the race are $35.00 for pre-registration (until September 30th), $40.00 for registration on race day, $20.00 for APSU students with a valid APSU ID, and $30.00 for virtual participation. Entry fees for the APSU Scholarship 5K are non-refundable.

To register and for more information, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/5k21. For questions, contact the Alumni Relations Office at *protected email* .

Woodwind Chamber Ensembles to perform

The APSU Woodwind Chamber Ensembles will perform on Thursday, September 30th, at the Music/Mass Communication Mabry Concert Hall at 7:30pm The event is free and open to the public.

For more

For more events, visit www.peaylink.com.

For athletic events, visit www.letsgopeay.com.