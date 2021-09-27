Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports phones intermittently down

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) phones are intermittently down including the emergency phone line and the customer pay-by-phone, Utility Billing Line, due to technical issues; however, their toll free number, 888.800.4020, is operational for all calls including emergencies and bill payments.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer EMERGENCY during the service outage, please call 888.800.4020. Gas emergencies may also be reported to 931.645.7422 or 911.

Customer bill payments may also be made at our customer service center lobbies or drive-through window service located at 2215 Madison Street or 111 Cunningham Lane Convenient 24-hour kiosk “Pay Site” machines are also available for customer bill payments at the following locations.

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard (corner of Ashbury Road)

1801 Ashland City Road (corner of Vista Lane)

2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (next to Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins)

3880 Trenton Road (corner of Tiny Town Road)

111 Cunningham Lane NEW! (Drive-Up “Pay Site” kiosk at new North Clarksville City Services Center location.)

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department values customers and very much appreciates their patience and cooperation during the phone outage.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com