Susan G. Komen® More Than Pink Walk® Nashville to show Power of the Breast Cancer Community this October

Nashville, TN – Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today that its signature fundraising event in Nashville will be held Saturday, October 30th.

The 2021 event will not be held in its traditional fashion again this year due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic but instead will unite people together from their homes and neighborhoods all across the area.

This year’s event provides new ways to engage and experience Komen’s mission while enabling you to connect with the Komen breast cancer community from your own home or neighborhood while showing the power of one community coming together to fund one mission of ending breast cancer forever. Go to www.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=8781&pg=entry to sign up and begin fundraising.“We are excited to join together as one community,” said State Executive Director for Tennessee Tim Newman. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities. After consulting with government health guidance and monitoring the evolving risk to our community, many of whom have compromised immune systems and may be unable to receive a COVID vaccine, we will unite as One community from homes and neighborhoods across the area. No matter where you are, we all feel the presence of our one community every step of the way.”The local event will feature a new audio experience and community scavenger hunt during their walk to help bring the community of hope and compassion together in a new way while they raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. The audio experience will showcase those touched by breast cancer and why they walk and fundraise.Funds raised by the community support Komen’s investments in breakthrough research, needed patient care, and public policy action at all levels of government. Together, we are working to discover the cures while supporting people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.“The power of our community is not about physically being together, it’s about the impact every one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar,” said Newman. “Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”

About Susan G. Komen®

October 30th, 2021Join us no matter where you are and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.9:50am Pre-Ceremony Presentation10:00am Virtual Opening Ceremony10:45am Walk Where You AreRegister Online Now: www.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=8781&pg=entry Visit komen.org for more information on all events near you. Pending health conditions, Komen intends to host all events in its Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK Walk series in-person in 2022, although ways to participate in the program and connect with the community from your own home or neighborhood will remain for those who prefer that option.

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide.

We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

Visit www.komen.org or call 1.877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.