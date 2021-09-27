Austin Peay State University to hold the Ann R. Ross Bookstore, APSU Wall Mural Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies on October 1st

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the Ann R. Ross Bookstore and APSU Wall Mural Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at the Ann R. Ross Bookstore located at 328 College Street in Clarksville at 10:00pm.

“We’re thrilled to welcome students back to campus with the newly renovated Austin Peay State University Bookstore,” said Bobby Hamous, director, Stores for Barnes & Noble College.

“Our goal in renovating the store was to reflect the excitement and pride of the APSU campus as well as the local Clarksville community. As a trusted partner to APSU, we’re committed to supporting the University’s mission of fostering a positive campus environment that encourages active participation in university life. We look forward to delivering a reimagined retail experience and innovative academic solutions that will result in greater student outcomes — as well as creating a store that instills APSU Governors pride,” Hamous stated.

The mural has been painted on the wall in the parking lot between the APSU Bookstore and the Jenkins Building. The content of the mural illustrates various characteristics of the APSU campus, such as the APSU School of Nursing, the Aviation Science Program, the University’s large military-affiliated student population, fans, and community supporters, and the F&M Bank Arena.

It has four different areas for interactive photos and was completed by local artist Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun with assistance from Karley Davis, an APSU student majoring in studio art. Aka-Bashorun has created other murals in the area, including the “Starry Night” mural located at 420 Madison Street in Clarksville. Several donors contributed to the supplies for the mural, including members of the Jenkins family, F&M Bank, Orgain Building Supplies and Benjamin Moore Paints.

“It is our hope that the mural will be a photo destination for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the APSU Foundation Kris Phillips said. “We want to thank the APSU Foundation Creative Arts Committee for its vision, leadership and commitment to promoting the quality of the arts in the APSU community and the City of Clarksville through this project.”

Members of the APSU Foundation Creative Arts Committee include Founding Chair Hampton Bourne, Chair Thomasa Ross, Andrea Herrera, Maggie Kullback, Charles Foust, and Kara Kindall.

“The mural located between the APSU Bookstore and the Jenkins building will serve as a fun connection between our campus and the surrounding community,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “It is a vibrant addition to the area around College Street, a space that enhances our overall campus atmosphere.”

To RSVP for this event, visit alumni.apsu.edu/bookstoremural.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931-221-7127.