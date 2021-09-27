Clarksville Association of REALTORS raises $233,577 with Handbags for Hope

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) Young Professionals Network (YPN) hosted their seventh annual Handbags for Hope event on September 18th, 2021, at Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The proceeds from the event raise money for CAR’s Spreading Our Support Foundation (S.O.S.) which, in years past, have benefited the Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship, Safehouse for Women, Habitat for Humanity, FUEL, and other local organizations.

Over 400 items were auctioned off in both a live and silent auction bringing in contributions from $20.00 up $39,500. Event attendees and bidders were local REALTORS®, Affiliated Business Partners of CAR, and members of this community. A grand total of $233,577 was raised this year shattering the 2019 record of $150,000. Over its history, the CAR YPN Handbags for Hope has raised close to $710,000 for our local community.

“I am bursting at the seams with pride for our YPN, our association, and our community. The amount of support we had this year was unbelievable. I am so excited to see how these funds will directly impact our community,” said Caitlin Griser, 2021 CAR YPN Chair. “This year’s event was a huge success. My heart was so happy to see everyone dressed up and having fun! Knowing that 100% of the funds raised will go towards local organizations makes me proud to be a part of this REALTOR® community!” said, Becki Seay 2021 CAR YPN Vice-Chair. Seay went on to rave about the generosity of the real estate community and their love for this community they serve every day, “Thank you to all the generous donations, sponsorships, and participation that made this event so successful.”

“After participating with Handbags for Hope for the past five years, I’ve had the privilege to watch the behind-the-scenes planning of the event and honored to see the end results of the hard labor. This year we saw how this will become a part of the entire community for years to come. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love allowing us to have record-breaking numbers. Stay tuned for next year, guaranteed not to disappoint! “said event Emcee and REALTOR®, Jimmy Terry Jr.

About the Clarksville Association of REALTORS®

