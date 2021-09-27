APSU Men’s Golf is in Third Place at Derek Dolenc Invitational

Madison, IL – After an opening-round 293, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team fired a second-round 287 and moved into sole possession of third place after 36 holes at the Derek Dolenc Invitational, hosted by SIU Edwardsville, at Gateway National Golf Links.

Korte led the Governors with five birdies and an even-par 71 in the first round. Van Raden posted back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 en route to an opening-round 72, while freshman Reece Britt carded three birdies and shot a 73 on the first 18 of the day.

Freshman Aidan Baker shot a 77 in his first appearance for the Governors and Knisley recorded an opening-round 78, as Austin Peay State University finished the first round of the event tied for fourth place with Green Bay, Murray State, and SIUE with a plus-nine 293.

In the second round, Van Raden and Knisley both shot one-under 70’s to lead the Govs. Van Raden recorded a pair of birdies and just one bogey in the round to move into a tie for seventh at even par for the tournament. Knisley bounced back and recorded four birdies in his second round to move into a tie for 28th in the tournament at six-over-par.

Korte fired another three birdies and recorded a second even-par 71 in the second round, he is tied with Van Raden and New Orleans’s Florian Moosmeier for seventh at even par. Baker rounded out the scoring for the APSU Governors on the first day of the tournament with a second-round 76. Austin Peay State University shot a 287 in the second round, which was tied with Weber State for the second-best round of the second round and moved the APSU Govs into sole possession of third place.

Britt withdrew from the second round of the event due to an injury; he will look to rejoin the Austin Peay State University lineup on Tuesday. Junior Morgan Robinson competed as an individual, he posted a pair of plus-four 75’s and is tied for 37th in the tournament.

Austin Peay State University led all teams in par-five scoring at the par-71, 7,016-yard track, averaging 4.75 strokes, and shooting nine-under as a team on the par fives. Baker was minus-four on par fives on the opening day of the event – good for sixth-best in the field – and Korte was minus-three on the par fives.

Austin Peay State University will play the final round of the Derek Dolenc Invitational paired with tournament-leading UT Martin (-2) and Weber State (+5). The final 18 holes will begin with an 8:15am shotgun start on Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event.

Box Score

SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational

Gateway Golf Links | Madison, IL

Championship Dates: September 27th – September 28th