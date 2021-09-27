66.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Golf freshman Erica Schutt tied for First...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf freshman Erica Schutt tied for First at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

APSU Third on the Leaderboard

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf is in Third Place at the 2021 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf is in Third Place at the 2021 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfSpringfield, TN – Freshman Erica Scutt is tied for the individual lead and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in third place after the opening day of the 2021 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, Monday, at The Legacy Golf Course.

Scutt, of Alpharetta, Georgia, shot an opening-round 73 and followed it with a 72 to finish the day one-over par with a 175. She is tied with Belmont’s Kendall Maynard and Delia Gibbs for the individual lead in the 58-woman field. Scutt and Maynard will tee off in the same group with Jacksonville State’s Libby Kilbride in a 9:00am shotgun start, Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University ended the day third on the team leaderboard with a two-round total of 600. The Govs are six shots off the lead pace set by Jacksonville State (594) and four shots behind second-place Belmont (596). APSU is eight shots ahead of a fourth-place Western Carolina squad that used a second-round 290 – the lowest round of the day – to vault up four spots in the standings.

Joining Scutt in the individual top five was freshman Kaley Campbell who shot an even-par 72 to start the day in front of a 75 in the second round and it tied for fifth with a 147. Sophomore Kady Foshaug is tied for 19th with a 154 (80-74).

Redshirt junior Shelby Darnell saw her opening-round 78 count toward the team score while finishing the day tied for 25th with a 157. Redshirt senior Riley Cooper bounced back from an opening-round 82 to post a 76 and made a 12-position move up the standings to finish tied for 27th with a 158.

Freshman Maggie Glass is tied with Darnell in 25th place after rounds of 79 and 78 for a 157. Redshirt freshman Payton Elkins is tied for 49th after an opening day 170. Both Glass and Elkins were competing as individuals.

Box Score

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

The Legacy Golf Course | Springfield, TN
APSU Women
Dates: September 27th – September 28th

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Totals
3 Austin Peay State University 303 297 600
T 1 Erica Scutt (1) 73 72 145
T 5 Kaley Campbell (3) 72 75 147
T 19 Kady Foshaug (5) 80 74 154
T 25 Shelby Darnell (2) 78 79 157
T 27 Riley Cooper (4) 82 76 158
         
Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department announces Phone Service has been Restored
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online