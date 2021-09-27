Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf freshman Erica Schutt tied for First at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Springfield, TN – Freshman Erica Scutt is tied for the individual lead and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in third place after the opening day of the 2021 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, Monday, at The Legacy Golf Course.

Scutt, of Alpharetta, Georgia, shot an opening-round 73 and followed it with a 72 to finish the day one-over par with a 175. She is tied with Belmont’s Kendall Maynard and Delia Gibbs for the individual lead in the 58-woman field. Scutt and Maynard will tee off in the same group with Jacksonville State’s Libby Kilbride in a 9:00am shotgun start, Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University ended the day third on the team leaderboard with a two-round total of 600. The Govs are six shots off the lead pace set by Jacksonville State (594) and four shots behind second-place Belmont (596). APSU is eight shots ahead of a fourth-place Western Carolina squad that used a second-round 290 – the lowest round of the day – to vault up four spots in the standings.

Joining Scutt in the individual top five was freshman Kaley Campbell who shot an even-par 72 to start the day in front of a 75 in the second round and it tied for fifth with a 147. Sophomore Kady Foshaug is tied for 19th with a 154 (80-74).

Redshirt junior Shelby Darnell saw her opening-round 78 count toward the team score while finishing the day tied for 25th with a 157. Redshirt senior Riley Cooper bounced back from an opening-round 82 to post a 76 and made a 12-position move up the standings to finish tied for 27th with a 158.

Freshman Maggie Glass is tied with Darnell in 25th place after rounds of 79 and 78 for a 157. Redshirt freshman Payton Elkins is tied for 49th after an opening day 170. Both Glass and Elkins were competing as individuals.

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

The Legacy Golf Course | Springfield, TN

APSU Women

Dates: September 27th – September 28th