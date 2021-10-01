Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports lanes closed on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Athletic Avenue for Paving

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed lanes at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Athletic Avenue for road paving work, and traffic delays and congestion are expected.

Approximately 400 feet of the outer northbound lanes on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on both sides of the intersection at Athletic Avenue are closed. The inside lane is open to through traffic. The southbound turning lane on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard is also closed at the intersection with no access to Athletic Avenue.

Athletic Avenue is closed from the west mall entrance at Best Western Drive (Best Buy) to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Athletic Avenue will be accessible via Holiday Drive and Ted A. Crozier Sr. Boulevard.

The Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen entrances and the Trane parking lot entrance will be accessible from Athletic Avenue during the work. All roads and entrances to the Governor’s Square Mall will be accessible.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The road paving work is expected to be finished and all lanes reopened by approximately 2:30pm.

