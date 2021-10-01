Clarksville Police Department releases Ninth Street, Shearor Street Homicide Investigation Update

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department Special Operations Unit has arrested a second juvenile (sixteen-year-old male) and charged him with the August 20th, 2021 homicide of Emmanuel Tyson.

CPD is not authorized to release the names of juveniles charged with crimes.

On August 20th at 11:02pm, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Ninth Street and Shearor Street.

Upon arrival, two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Tennova Healthcare, and one of the victims was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Andrea Martin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.