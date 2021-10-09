Austin Peay State University Volleyball gets Four Set Win at Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, TN – Graduate student Brooke Moore’s 56th career double-double propelled the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team to a four-set Ohio Valley Conference victory (25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17) over Tennessee Tech, Saturday, at the Eblen Center.

Coming off a close, five-set loss to the Golden Eagles on Friday night, the Governors came out hot in a first set that saw Austin Peay State University never trail. Moore and junior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell helped the Govs secure the early lead with 13 combined kills at a .477 attack percentage.

The Govs extended their lead in a defensive-oriented second set that saw them hold Tennessee Tech to a .083 hitting percentage and capitalized on nine Golden Eagle attack errors.

Six players recorded a kill in the match-deciding fourth set, with sophomore middle blocker Maggie Keenan leading the team with a quartet of kills. The Franklin native’s nine-kill performance was her second-highest mark this season.

Moore and Powell led the Govs for the second straight match with 15 and 12 kills, respectively. The reigning OVC Offensive Player of the Week, Moore also tallied 10 digs against the Golden Eagles for her 11th double-double this season.

The win marked the 40th all-time victory for Austin Peay State University over their in-state rival which is the fourth-highest win total for the Govs against an opponent behind Tennessee State (55), UT Martin (53), and Murray State (42).

Set-by-set, Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Tech

Moore and Powell combined for 13 of Austin Peay State University’s 16 kills in the first set. The Govs took the early lead after fending off an 11-5 Tennessee Tech run to end the set.

The Governors used a balanced offense and stifling defense to extend their lead.

Five Govs posted two or more kills in the set while the defense held TTU to a .083 attack percentage.

The Golden Eagles rallied midway through the third set and went on a 9-3 run to propel trim the Govs’ lead to one.

Maggie Keenan led the Austin Peay State University offense in the fourth set with four kills and was followed by three Brooke Moore kills.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to Clarksville for a 6:00pm, Wednesday night contest against Murray State.

The midweek matchup not only allows for the two rivals to meet for the first time this season, but also will decide the leader in the all-time series. The Govs and Racers have each captured 42 victories in a series dating back to 1982.

APSU swept last season’s series against the Racers in Clarksville to end a four-match losing streak against their foe from the Bluegrass State.

Box Score

Austin Peay 3, Tennessee Tech 1