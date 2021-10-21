TWRA announces Young Sportsman Deer Hunt set for October 30th-31st

Nashville, TN – The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2021-22 season will be held the weekend of October 30th-31st. Youth ages 6-16 may participate. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device.

The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

Archery season began in the state on September 25th and the first segment ends October 29th, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery only season is Monday, November 1st through Friday, November 5th. Muzzleloader/archery season starts November 6th. In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins November 6th. The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving which this year is November 20th.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) recommends that all hunters obtain a 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties, and bag limits for each of the different deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website. www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App, and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.