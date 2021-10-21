72.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Softball hosts Volunteer State, Friday
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball hosts Volunteer State, Friday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball plays doubleheader against Volunteer State at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, Friday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball plays doubleheader against Volunteer State at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, Friday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will play host to Volunteer State for a doubleheader on Friday, October 21st at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field at 4:00pm, in their final games of the fall prior to their Red & White World Series. 

The Govs enter the matchup versus the Pioneers with a 2-1 record this fall, including a 10-inning shutout of John A. Logan and a doubleheader split at Western Kentucky last week. 

The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year Jordan Benefiel is 2-0 so far this fall, allowing one unearned run in 12 innings and striking out 18 in two starts. 

Offensively, Bailey Shorter, Kendyl Weinzapfel, Lexi Osowski, Brooke Pfefferle, Raylon Roach and Alyssa Archuleta are all batting over .300 this fall. 

For Vol State, the Govs will be the third OVC opponent they will have played this fall, having already faced Belmont and Tennessee State. 

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team will play their annual Red & White World Series this coming Monday through Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Previous articleTWRA announces Young Sportsman Deer Hunt set for October 30th-31st
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online