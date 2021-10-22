Fort Campbell to hold Job Fair, October 26th-27th

Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Transition Assistance Program will host a two-day job fair Tuesday and Wednesday, October 26th-27th, 2021 from 9:00am-3:00pm at Cole Park Commons Community Activities Center, located at 1610 101st Airborne Division Road.

“The job fair is open to the public. Attendees will be able to engage with more than 50 local, regional and national level employers at the event. Applicants should come to the job fair with resume in hand and dressed in business casual attire as many employers are conducting on-the-spot interviews,” said Cory Wingfield, transition services specialist, TAP.

“Preparation is the key to success,” he said. “Individuals should start by ensuring their resumes are up-to-date, checking their wardrobe to make sure they have the attire to ‘dress for success,’ and making sure they are able to access post by gathering all required documents.”

For those new to Fort Campbell, there is a visitor control center at T.C. Freeman Gate. The documents required to obtain a visitor pass include an active driver license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

The two-day job fair will feature local and national employers, as well as those hiring for overseas jobs. On-post services are available for Soldiers and spouses who may need assistance touching up a resume or advice on what to wear.

“The Transitions Assistance Program offers classes such as resume writing, dress for success and salary negotiation,” Wingfield said. “Individuals can call 270.798.5000 to inquire about upcoming classes and enrollment.”

The staff of the Spouse Employment Center, 5662 Screaming Eagle Boulevard, can assist spouses with resume writing and interview skills. In partnership with USO Pathfinder Transition Program and Armed Services YMCA, the Spouse Employment Center also can provide a clothing voucher that affords transitioning Soldiers and spouses the opportunity to obtain one free outfit of business attire.

For more information, call 270.412.1720.

*Sirena Clark, Fort Campbell Courier staff, contributed to this news release.