Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis has Six Wins on Day 3 of ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up six wins on the third day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Adams Tennis Center.

Pairing together for the first time in their careers, Honoka Nakanishi and Jana Leder earned a decisive 8-2 victory over IUPUI’s Krystal Grubb and Gabrielle Ochalik to advance to the Round of 32 where they will face the No. 2 doubles team in Louisville’s Andrea Di Palma and Rhea Verma.

Nakanishi picked up her third-straight singles win at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals with a two-set victory over Lipscomb’s Liza Diachenko, but suffered her first loss of the weekend in the Main Draw Singles Round of 32 to Memphis’ Aran Teixido-Garcia.

After falling in their respective opening singles matches Friday, Denise Torrealba, Jana Leder and Danielle Morris each won in the consolation bracket.

Torrealba swept Anja Trbeznik from Lipscomb 6-0, 6-0 to continue the strong start to her freshman campaign and faces Trbeznik’s teammate, Diachnenko, Saturday.

Leder and Morris each picked up three-set victories over familiar foes in Middle Tennessee’s Zani and Lee Bardnard, respectively.

After dropping the first set 6-4, Leder rallied with a 6-2 second-set victory and defeated the Midstream, South Africa native 10-7 in the tiebreaker and takes on Purdue’s Juana Larran, Saturday.

After splitting the first two sets, Morris tallied her second-career victory over Lee with a 10-7 win in the tiebreaker to advance to a Saturday consolation match against Norah Balthazor from Butler.

Yu-Hua Cheng picked up a pair of 6-3 victories over Lipscomb’s Perri Howard in the Flight B Singles, but fell in a narrow three-set decision to UT Martin’s Ariadna Ondo.

For news and schedule updates from Murfreesboro, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Day Three Results

Main Draw Singles (R64)

Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Liza Diachenko (Lipscomb) 6-4, 6-2

Main Draw Singles (R32)

Aran Teixido-Garcia (Memphis) def. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-1, 7-5

Main Draw Doubles (R64)

Mertena / Tomase (Tennessee) def. Morris / Torrealba (APSU 8-5

Arrese / Gonzalez (Kentucky) def. Cheng / Paladini Jennings (APSU) 8-5

Nakanishi / Leder (APSU) def. Ochalik / Grubb (IUPUI) 8-2

Consolation Singles

Jessica Braun (Ball St.) def. Martina Paladini Jennings (APSU) 6-0, 6-0

Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Anja Trbeznik (Lipscomb) 6-0, 6-0

Jana Leder (APSU) def. Zani Barnard (MTSU) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7

Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Lee Barnard (MTSU) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Flight B Singles (R16)

Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Perri Howard (Lipscomb) 6-3, 6-3

Flight B Singles (Quarterfinals)

Ariadna Ondo (UTM) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 0-6, 6-3, 10-7

Day Four Schedule

Main Draw Doubles (R32)

Leder / Nakanishi (APSU) vs. Palma / Verma (Louisville)

Consolation Singles

Denise Torrealba (APSU) vs. Liza Diachenko (Lipscomb)

Jana Leder (APSU) vs. Juana Larran (Purdue)

Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) vs. Caroline Gibbens (Chattanooga)

Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) vs. Mizuki Sakurai (UTM)

Danielle Morris (APSU) vs. vs. Norah Balthazor (Butler)

Consolation Doubles

Morris / Torrealba (APSU) vs. Sakurai / Albersmeier (UTM)

Cheng / Paladini-Jennings (APSU) vs. Niedzialowski / Albersmeier (UTM)