Monday, October 25, 2021
Clarksville Police Department requests public's help in Identifying Burglary Suspects

Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the suspects in this photo for the burglary of a business on Dover Road and Barge Point Road.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Burglary of a Business located near Dover Road and Barge Point Road that occurred on October 16th, 2021 at around 2:30am.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two (2) males in the attached photos, seen carrying stolen items.

Approximately $5000 worth of equipment and tools were taken.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Koski, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

