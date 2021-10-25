Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Burglary Suspect of Business on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an attempted Burglary of a business located at 2853 Fort Campbell Boulevard (Great American Laundromat).

On October 4th, 2021 at approximately 11:30pm, an unidentified black male wearing red/white Jordan shoes, black pants, a black shirt, a black/white checkered button-up shirt, and gold necklaces attempted to break into the main office.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the attached photos.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Koski, 931-648-0656, ext. 5286.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.