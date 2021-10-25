Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Burglary Suspect of Business on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an attempted Burglary of a business located at 2853 Fort Campbell Boulevard (Great American Laundromat).
On October 4th, 2021 at approximately 11:30pm, an unidentified black male wearing red/white Jordan shoes, black pants, a black shirt, a black/white checkered button-up shirt, and gold necklaces attempted to break into the main office.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Koski, 931-648-0656, ext. 5286.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.