Downtown Commons Movie Night to feature Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus

Montgomery County, TN – Downtown Commons will host a Halloween Movie Night this Saturday, October 30th at 6:00pm featuring the comedic trio of witches in Hocus Pocus. This movie is free and open to the public. Bundle up and bring a blanket for this fall treat.

Tennessee Kettle Corn will be there with popcorn available for purchase and our sponsors will have pizza and candy for those in attendance until supplies last.

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Halloween Movie Night at Downtown Commons is sponsored by The Barnes Group, Veterans United Home Loans, and Biz Vets Connect.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.