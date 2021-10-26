Clarksville Police Department ask public’s help in locating Runaway Juvenile Zsayonna Price

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Zsayonna (Black/Female).

Her mother reported her as a runaway on October 21st, and she was last seen on October 17th, around the 3800 block of Jockey Drive.

There is no clothing description, but she is 5’3” and weighs approximately 230 pounds. She has gold-tipped hair and a rose tattoo on her right wrist.

If anyone sees Zsayonna or has information, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Officer Cernick, 931.648.0656, ext. 5170.