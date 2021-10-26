Tennessee Senator Kerry Roberts releases details for 100-mile Bicycle Ride this Sunday to raise money, awareness for victims of flooding in Humphreys County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) announced today the final details for his 100-mile bicycle ride to raise money and awareness for victims of the deadly August flooding in Humphreys County.

His ride will begin at the Robertson County Courthouse and end at the Humphreys County Courthouse in time for Halloween in Downtown Waverly.

“My goal is to use this ride to focus media attention back on the people and businesses of Humphreys County that are struggling in the aftermath of the devasting August flood,” said Senator Roberts, who represents the county in Senate District 25.

“On Sunday, I hope to arrive in time for Waverly’s Halloween gathering on the Square. There will be trick-or-treating, storytelling, music, and restaurants open for dinner. I encourage people to come and support the local businesses,” Senator Roberts stated.

Ride Details

When: Sunday, October 31st, 2021

Start: 9:00am, Robertson County Courthouse, Springfield, TN

Finish: 5:00pm, Humphreys County Courthouse, Waverly, TN

Special Note: The final 11 miles of the ride will follow the Trace Creek from McEwen to Waverly, where so much of the devastation occurred. Roberts will ride into Waverly on E. Main Street then loop around N. Cooley Ave, Highway 70, and N. Clydeton Road before returning on W. Main Street to the Courthouse in remembrance of the 20 children and adults who perished in the flood.

Estimated Schedule

Mileage Early Late Location/Landmark 0 9:00AM Robertson County Courthouse, 501 S Main Street, Springfield, TN 12 9:53AM 9:57AM Pleasant View First Baptist Church, 2555 SR-49, Pleasant View, TN 22 10:37AM 10:45AM Cheatham County Courthouse, 100 Court Street, Ashland City, TN 42 12:06PM 12:21PM McDonalds, 2001 Hwy 47 N, White Bluff, TN 52 12:51PM 1:09PM Cracker Barrel, 115 Gum Station Road, Dickson, TN 64 1:44PM 2:07PM Love’s Truck Stop, 2971 Hwy 48 S, Dickson, TN 87 3:26PM 3:57PM McEwen City Hall, 9586 US-70, McEwen, TN 96 4:06PM 4:40PM East Main Street/US-70, Waverly, TN 100 4:24PM 5:00PM Humphreys County Courthouse, Waverly, TN

Day of Event Contacts

John Shorter 615.947.5830

Janet Batchelor 615.347.8960

Route Map

www.kerryroberts.com/waverly or https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/4710062791

Official Humphreys County Tourism Website

www.visithumphreys.com (on-line donation link on home page along with links to other volunteer or donation resources)

Donations

On-line www.visithumphreys.com or mail to United Way of Humphreys County, Box 212, Waverly, TN 37185

More information on Roberts’ ride can be found at www.kerryroberts.com/news.