Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Kaylee Blackstone

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
News Staff
Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Kaylee Blackstone.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Kaylee Blackstone (White/Female).

On Monday, November 15th, 2021 her mother reported her as a runaway. She was last seen on the 15th at around 12:30 am at her residence on Zachry Drive.


Kaylee is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 185 pounds. She wears glasses and has Auburn/red hair.

If anyone sees Kaylee or has information on her whereabouts, please call 911 so CPD officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Detective Weaver, 931.648.0656, ext. 5692.

