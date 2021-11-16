Legends Bank announces Mark Kelly, Teresa Kingery as New Board Members

Clarksville, TN – “Both Mark and Teresa bring a unique skill set and life experience to our Board of Directors,” stated Thomas Bates, Jr., President, and CEO. “As the Bank continues to grow and expand into new markets, the Board felt it was time to add Board members with new and fresh perspectives to the group.”

Legends Bank has experienced unprecedented growth over the past 24 months and continues to evaluate new markets and delivery channels to enhance the customer experience.

Mark Kelly, a native of Lawrenceville, VA, has lived in Clarksville since 1992. Kelly was married to Valerie Hunter-Kelly and is the proud father of two daughters, Antoinette Nicole and Ashley Noel. Kelly attended Hampton (VA) University which he graduated in 1975 with a B.S. Degree in Food, Nutrition, and Institutional Management In 1995, he obtained an M.A. Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI.

Kelly completed the Reserve Officers Training Corps program while attending Hampton University and was commissioned Active Army in May 1975. He served in eight continental US locations and the Federal Republic of Germany, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. He led platoon to brigade (provisional) level command before retiring from the U.S. Army in August 2001.

Kelly was elected to the Montgomery County Commission in August 2002 and served until 2009. In 2002, he began his real estate career with Keller Williams Realty as an investor-owner. In May 2006, Kelly became the company’s Manager Partner and led Keller Williams Realty-Clarksville to the thirteenth most productive company in their international system in 2009. Most recently, he has been President of the Fort Campbell Chapter of the Military Officer’s Association of America (three terms); served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board (eight years); served on the Adult Literacy Council Board of Directors (five years); served on the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (Secretary-Treasurer 2013-2014, President-Elect 2021-2022); is a member of Leadership Clarksville (2004), and has participated with Citizens for Fort Campbell on three occasions. In September 2011, he was appointed to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission (2012-2020) and was the Commission’s representative to the Clarksville Board of Zoning Appeals (2013-2020); elected Chairman (February 2015, 2016, 2017). Kelly is currently a member of the Clarksville Branches of the Better Business Bureau and Boys and Girls Club of America Board of Advisors.

Teresa Kingery, a farm-raised native of Indiana, has 20+ years of progressive business and sales leadership in the Nashville market and is known as Nashville’s ‘Networker Extraordinaire.’ Kingery graduated from Purdue University, earning both a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She also earned her MBA from Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN, in 2020.

Kingery’s sales, marketing, and business development acumen evolved with such stellar Fortune 500 companies as Hyatt Corporation, Loews Vanderbilt Plaza, Kraft, Xerox, and Club Corporation (Nashville City Club). Her experience provides keen insight into a variety of industries, as well as an intuitive understanding of her client’s core competency and business needs. As a result of this experience and valuable business relationships, Kingery & Associates, recruiting and permanent placement services, was launched in May of 2005. Adding value to treasured clients with hand-selected talent is key to a win-win result. Areas of recruitment focus include accounting, administration, commercial real estate, legal administration, and sales. Other searches are performed specifically to client needs.

Since 2008, Kingery has been active on the Board of the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America (MTCBSA), involved on the Executive Committee, and serving 16+ years on the Extravaganza Committee. She was awarded the esteemed Silver Beaver Award in April 2016. Former Board services include WIN (Women in Numbers) Board Member/Past President; WEB (Women Engaging in Business) Past President; Tennessee Foreign Language Institute, Tennessee Arthritis Foundation, and Friends of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Kingery has taught career classes at the Christian Women’s Job Corp and Men of Valor. She is also an ongoing Mentor to the Jr. Chamber of Commerce and at Lipscomb University.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legends Financial Holdings, Inc., operating nine branch banking locations in Clarksville, Brentwood, Nashville, and Pleasant View, TN.

More information about Legends Bank can be found at legendsbank.com.