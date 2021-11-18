Austin Peay State University brings on Nathan Palcowski, Alex Allard to Athletics Staff

Clarksville, TN – Nathan Palcowski, a six-year veteran in the athletics communications field, joins the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department as director of athletics communications, beginning November 1st, 2021. In addition, Alex Allard joins the staff as an athletics communications assistant.

Palcowski, who joins the Govs after a stint at Missouri, will take over as the primary athletics communications contact for men’s basketball, track and field, and men’s golf. He assumes the role left by Colby Wilson, who resigned in August to pursue other professional opportunities.

“I’m excited to have Nathan and Alex join our staff,” said Cody Bush , assistant director of athletics for strategic communications and branding. “Nathan arrives in Clarksville with a well-regarded history of promoting teams through both traditional and digital media.

“Alex joined our staff in June and made quick work of impressing us with his drive and enthusiasm for Austin Peay. With both Nathan and Alex on our staff, I look forward to continuing to provide a breadth of coverage for our teams that is the envy of our peers.”

A Michigan native, Palcowski began his career as a graduate assistant at East Tennessee in June 2015. After two seasons with the Buccaneers, he joined the Toledo athletics communications staff as an intern in June 2017.

“I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great staff here at Austin Peay,” said Palcowski. “I am eager to bring new and creative ideas to help promote the athletic department’s teams, coaches and student-athletes.”

While at Toledo, an opportunity to join Western Michigan – his alma mater – became available and he joined the Broncos staff as assistant director of athletics communications in October 2017. In four seasons with the Broncos, Palcowski was the primary contact for volleyball, men’s basketball and volleyball.

However, during the 2019-20 season and due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, he also assumed responsibilities for football and women’s basketball. Additionally, Palcowski also was WMU athletics primary graphic designer and the Broncos social media strategist.

A 2015 graduate of Western Michigan, Palcowski earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and graphic design. He added a master’s degree in sports management from East Tennessee in April 2017.

Allard, who joined the athletics communications staff in June as a student assistant, joins the staff as an intern effective November 1st. He becomes the primary athletics communications contact for the volleyball, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis programs and is involved in special research assignments. He is in his final two semesters at Austin Peay State University while earning his bachelor’s degree in sports communication.