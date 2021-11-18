50.4 F
Clarksville Police Department respond to Multiple Vehicle Crash at Madison Street, Denny Road

Clarksville Police are working a multiple vehicle accident that occured on Madison Street and Denny Road. (Sgt. Slaven)
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a multiple vehicle crash with minor injuries involving three vehicles on Madison Street and Denny Road.

The eastbound lanes of Madison Street have been shut down and they are using the continuous left-hand turning lane for eastbound traffic.


This is causing major traffic congestion and Clarksville Police are asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.

If anyone has any additional information or video footage, they are asked to please contact CPD Officer Van Beber, 931.648.0656, ext. 5486.

