Austin Peay State University’s Jack McDonald, Brooke Moore names to Academic All-District 3 Teams

Greenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate linebacker Jack McDonald and graduate outside hitter Brooke Moore each were named to the Academic All-District 3 Teams as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, Thursday.

McDonald, who earned his second-consecutive Academic All-District nod in football, and Moore will advance as nominees for Academic All-America Teams, which will be announced in December.

McDonald, of Brentwood, Tennessee, completed his bachelor’s degree in marketing in May with a 3.57 grade-point average. He was a six-time Austin Peay State University Dean’s List honoree and twice named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll during his undergraduate career. McDonald was recognized twice on the Ohio Valley Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll and was a 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team selection.

On the field, McDonald is in his fourth season with the APSU Governors and third season at linebacker after beginning his collegiate career as a reserve tight end. In two-plus seasons, he has recorded 257 tackles – second-most among NCAA FCS defensive players in the same time span – with 20.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He was a Preseason All-OVC honoree this fall after earning First Team All-OVC recognition in the spring.

McDonald also has been involved in the APSU community, serving as a peer mentor to Austin Peay State University freshman student-athletes in the Athletics Mentoring Program and joined in campus volunteer experiences with Operation Teammate, Clarksville’s Loaves and Fishes and in cleanup efforts at the Lincoln Homes Community. He also has led youth groups at Hillcrest Community Church in Clarksville.

His leadership and volunteer efforts continue in Brentwood as well. McDonald continues to serve as a youth leader at Thompson Station Church camps. He also has performed international mission work with the Love One Organization.

Louisville, Kentucky native Moore earned her first Academic All-District honor this season after completing her bachelor’s degree in marketing in May with a 3.72 grade-point average. She is continuing her education at Austin Peay State University, working toward a master’s degree in communications. Moore is a four-time OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection and was named to the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List seven times as an undergraduate.

Moore became the first Austin Peay State University volleyball player to record both 1,500 kills and 1,500 digs during their career this season. She became the program’s all-time kills leader earlier in November and has 1,580 kills after the Govs opening match of the 2021 OVC Volleyball Championship, Thursday. Moore earned her first career First Team All-OVC recognition, Wednesday, after receiving second-team recognition in both 2017 and 2019.

McDonald and the Governors football team concludes their 2021 season with a 2:00pm, Saturday contest against Tennessee Tech at Fortera Stadium.

Moore and the APSU Governors volleyball team defeated Tennessee Tech in the OVC Championship’s opening round and advanced to play a semifinal game at 3:00pm, Friday against an opponent to be determined.