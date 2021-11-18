Montgomery County Downtown Commons Winter Ice Rink opens Saturday, November 20th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Downtown Commons Winter Ice Rink will return for a fourth year, bringing fun times to downtown Clarksville beginning this Saturday, November 20th, 2021!

The first session kicks off at 4:00pm and then the top of every hour until 8:00pm closing at 8:45pm. There will be a raffle for the first 150 skaters to put their name in a drawing for 10 free tickets to be used throughout the ice skating season.

Between 5:00pm-5:30pm, Nashville Predators’ very own Gnash will be at the rink for a special appearance following the Austin Peay State University football game! Tater Headz will also be open with some satisfying food in the walk-up eatery beginning at 4:00pm.

Regular operating hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Saturdays from 10:00am to 9:00pm, and Sundays from 2:00pm to 9:00pm. All sessions are 45 minutes long. Hours will vary on holidays, during school breaks, and during special events. Ice skates and helmets are provided and included in the cost of the ticket.

Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12-years-old. Government employees, military, and APSU students can also purchase tickets for $10.00 with ID. Tickets can be bought at the ticket booth on-site with a card-only operating system.

Thank you to our sponsors for their support of the Winter Ice Rink: Blackhorse Pub & Brewery-Clarksville, SERVPRO of Montgomery County, Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams Realty, Sanderson Pipe, VIP Clarksville Magazine, Screaming Eagle Car Wash and Ready Mix, Batson Nolan, Altra Federal Credit Union, Beth King Phillips with Southwest Funding, TriStar Beverage, Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry, and Wes Golden for Mayor.

Watch the Downtown Commons Winter Ice Rink Facebook page for event and weather-related details. To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.